Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 5,004 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 145,802 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,004 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $5,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CFG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $34.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.07. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.40.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

