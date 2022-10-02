Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys 2,928 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Capital World Investors grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,071,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,881 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $763,213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,966,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,343 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,858,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $820,347,000 after acquiring an additional 615,798 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,168,730,000 after acquiring an additional 456,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

LMT opened at $386.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $420.45 and its 200 day moving average is $429.38.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.73.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

