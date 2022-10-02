Advisory Resource Group Increases Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Lam Research by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $366.00 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $358.00 and a one year high of $731.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $451.49 and its 200 day moving average is $467.08. The company has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.31 by $1.52. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.09 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 37.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $625.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $608.05.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.