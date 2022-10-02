Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,937 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Applied Materials Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. Bank of America lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.08.

AMAT stock opened at $81.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $70.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.53. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.53 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.75.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

