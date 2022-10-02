GAM Holding AG Has $2.46 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,515 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 116,307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $24,806,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 4,716 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific stock opened at $194.82 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $194.73 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $121.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.70.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

