GAM Holding AG Invests $1.50 Million in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of Y. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alleghany by 4.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 732,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $620,264,000 after buying an additional 30,758 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alleghany by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 467,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $395,590,000 after buying an additional 9,129 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in Alleghany by 68.1% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 235,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,099,000 after buying an additional 95,253 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Alleghany by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 196,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,289,000 after buying an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alleghany by 29.3% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,181,000 after buying an additional 30,277 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Alleghany Stock Performance

NYSE:Y opened at $839.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $840.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $834.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Alleghany Co. has a twelve month low of $585.10 and a twelve month high of $862.87.

About Alleghany

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $17.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Alleghany had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $17.39 earnings per share.

(Get Rating)

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.