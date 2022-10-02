PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 123,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.7% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $20,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $950,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 835.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 10,934 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 280,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,749,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:PEP opened at $163.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.11. The firm has a market cap of $225.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.48 and a 12 month high of $181.07.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
