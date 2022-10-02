New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 165,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 26,325 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 334,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 831,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,412,000 after purchasing an additional 52,070 shares in the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski purchased 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski bought 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,626.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,058 shares of company stock valued at $289,435. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of FAST opened at $46.04 on Friday. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.61. The stock has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 69.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

