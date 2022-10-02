New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,440,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,443,442,000 after acquiring an additional 661,206 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,078,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,789,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,474 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,146,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,715,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,990 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,978,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,982,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,035,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,282,000 after acquiring an additional 960,905 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE DLR opened at $99.18 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.08 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The stock has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 107.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.71.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.