Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 529 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 290.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 14,906 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 11,088 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 49,758 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,309,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.40.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 2.3 %

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $209.65 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $209.59 and a one year high of $299.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.78 and its 200 day moving average is $246.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

