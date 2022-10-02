Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,752 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.1% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.0% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.0% during the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.3 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 price objective on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.29.

ROK opened at $215.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.18.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.