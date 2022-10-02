Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $2.28 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 339.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 309.3% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $43.76 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

