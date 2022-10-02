UMB Bank n.a. Has $33.70 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 642,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,680 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $33,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 20,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 36,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of PFE opened at $43.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.54 and a 200-day moving average of $50.06. The company has a market cap of $245.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

