Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 4,111 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,111 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 183,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,068,000 after acquiring an additional 49,099 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 25,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 113,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $1,167,000. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $153.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.40 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.60.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

