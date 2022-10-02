Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,935,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,442,615,000 after purchasing an additional 173,771 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,388.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 165,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $261,281,000 after purchasing an additional 153,979 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 884,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,398,438,000 after purchasing an additional 133,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,502.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.26, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,619.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,479.48. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $1,895.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMG. Truist Financial cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,335.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,818.85.

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total transaction of $2,508,707.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,062,827.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total value of $395,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total transaction of $2,508,707.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,062,827.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,825 shares of company stock worth $15,603,167. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

