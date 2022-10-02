Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 3,879 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,879 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.5% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. MKM Partners raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $758.43.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $703.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $750.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $708.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $673.97.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $217,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,968.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.17, for a total transaction of $3,586,358.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,633 shares in the company, valued at $63,654,667.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $217,386.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,968.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,444 shares of company stock valued at $37,192,687 in the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.