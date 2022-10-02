Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 107,540 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 36,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 44.2% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 609,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,981,000 after purchasing an additional 187,053 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PFE opened at $43.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $245.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.06.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

