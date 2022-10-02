Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Founders Capital Management’s 6th Largest Position

Founders Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 4.0% of Founders Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $3,111,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,317,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367,157 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1,886.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,346,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,072 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 17.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,589,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,047 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,359,522,000 after purchasing an additional 998,700 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CVX opened at $143.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.34. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $101.88 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $282.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

