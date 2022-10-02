Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $4.51 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 117,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 20,814 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $87.31 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $105.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.00 and a 200-day moving average of $90.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $363.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

