Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 49,368 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 242,335 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 49,368 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $36,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $882,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,540,780 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,335,489,000 after purchasing an additional 354,617 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,119,452 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $623,352,000 after purchasing an additional 946,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CV Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,853,000. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $121.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.14. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $119.46 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NVDA. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. TheStreet downgraded NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.62.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.