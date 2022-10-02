Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires Shares of 690 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Commerce Bank increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 63,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,747,688.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA opened at $183.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.32. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.77%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $254.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.14.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

