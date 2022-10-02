Goodwin (LON:GDWN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2,720.29

Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,720.29 ($32.87) and traded as high as GBX 2,789.20 ($33.70). Goodwin shares last traded at GBX 2,765 ($33.41), with a volume of 2,255 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Goodwin in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Goodwin alerts:

Goodwin Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £212.63 million and a P/E ratio of 1,636.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,720.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,940.14.

Goodwin Announces Dividend

Goodwin Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a GBX 53.90 ($0.65) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. Goodwin’s payout ratio is currently 60.50%.

(Get Rating)

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check, axial nozzle check, and axial piston control and isolation valves for large construction projects, including the construction of naval vessels, nuclear waste treatment, nuclear power generation, liquefied natural gas, gas, oil, petrochemical, mining, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar surveillance systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and border security agencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goodwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.