Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.72

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.72 and traded as low as C$5.31. Stingray Group shares last traded at C$5.43, with a volume of 12,356 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stingray Group from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Stingray Group Stock Up 2.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$475.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.55.

About Stingray Group

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

