Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.76

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.76 and traded as low as $14.95. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 1,373,577 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on FTAI. Compass Point reduced their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.50 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.63.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.96.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Announces Dividend

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $177.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.93 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 42.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is -46.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 20.1% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 22,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Great Mountain Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the second quarter worth $73,046,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,117,000 after buying an additional 13,560 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3.8% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 191,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,697,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.