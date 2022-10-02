COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.84

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.84 and traded as low as $5.69. COSCO SHIPPING shares last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 11,713 shares changing hands.
COSCO SHIPPING Stock Up 0.2 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.66.
About COSCO SHIPPING
COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on COSCO SHIPPING (CICOY)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.