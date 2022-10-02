COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.84

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.84 and traded as low as $5.69. COSCO SHIPPING shares last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 11,713 shares changing hands.

COSCO SHIPPING Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.66.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

