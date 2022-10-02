Nascent Biotech (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.38

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and traded as low as $0.29. Nascent Biotech shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 3,325 shares traded.
Nascent Biotech Stock Up 4.0 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.23.
Nascent Biotech (OTCMKTS:NBIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Nascent Biotech
Nascent Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It is developing Pritumumab, a drug to treat patients with brain cancer malignancies, such as glioblastoma and malignant astrocytoma, as well as epithelial cancers, including lung, breast, colon, brain, and pancreas cancer.
