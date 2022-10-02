Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.34

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.34 and traded as low as $5.05. Lundin Mining shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 32,252 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LUNMF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 65 to SEK 60 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 106 to SEK 97 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.92.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.33.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. Analysts expect that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0698 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.42%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

