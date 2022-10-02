Gateley (LON:GTLY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $195.90

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 195.90 ($2.37) and traded as low as GBX 190 ($2.30). Gateley shares last traded at GBX 192.50 ($2.33), with a volume of 54,270 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gateley in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.
Gateley Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 195.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 203.81. The company has a market cap of £239.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,604.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.30.
Gateley Increases Dividend
Gateley Company Profile
Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.
