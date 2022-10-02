Gateley (LON:GTLY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $195.90

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 195.90 ($2.37) and traded as low as GBX 190 ($2.30). Gateley shares last traded at GBX 192.50 ($2.33), with a volume of 54,270 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gateley in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 195.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 203.81. The company has a market cap of £239.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,604.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from Gateley’s previous dividend of $3.00. Gateley’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

