Hibernia REIT (LON:HBRN) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $136.90

Hibernia REIT Plc (LON:HBRN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 136.90 ($1.65) and traded as low as GBX 136.20 ($1.65). Hibernia REIT shares last traded at GBX 136.90 ($1.65), with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Hibernia REIT Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 136.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 130.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £906.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10.

Hibernia REIT Company Profile

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

