Lakehouse (LON:LAKE) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $35.00

Lakehouse plc (LON:LAKE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 35 ($0.42) and traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.42). Lakehouse shares last traded at GBX 35 ($0.42), with a volume of 33,213 shares.
Lakehouse Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 35.
About Lakehouse
Lakehouse plc provides asset and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Compliance, Energy Services, Property Services, and Construction. The Compliance segment provides gas, fire, electric, air, and water and lift compliance services, such as installation, maintenance, and repair-on-demand of gas appliances and central heating systems; compliance services in the areas of fire protection and building electrics; air and water hygiene solutions; repair and installation services for lifts to local authority and housing association customers.
Further Reading
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
Receive News & Ratings for Lakehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.