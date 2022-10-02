Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.43

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.43 and traded as high as C$8.97. Ivanhoe Mines shares last traded at C$8.89, with a volume of 1,320,639 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IVN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.19.

Ivanhoe Mines Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 21.62, a current ratio of 22.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.52.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines ( TSE:IVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.24. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

