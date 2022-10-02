Fantex (OTCMKTS:EJMLL) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.00

Shares of Fantex, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EJMLL – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and traded as high as $1.00. Fantex shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
Fantex Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.00.
Fantex Company Profile
Fantex, Inc (Fantex) is an early-stage start-up company. Fantex is a brand acquisition, marketing and brand development company. The Company is focused on acquiring minority interests in the income associated with the brands of professional athletes. Its operations consist of evaluating, targeting and accessing brands, and negotiating the acquisition of minority interests in those brands that meet its criteria.
