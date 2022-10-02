Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 150 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after buying an additional 10,512 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $811,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $162.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.77 and a 200 day moving average of $186.03. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.22 and a fifty-two week high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

