Welch & Forbes LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

DVY opened at $107.22 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $133.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.91.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $1.346 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.