Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 1,867 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 201,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $4,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 56.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1,187.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAIN shares. Maxim Group lowered their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Consumer Edge lowered The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on The Hain Celestial Group to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $16.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.70. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $48.88.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.69 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

