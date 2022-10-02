Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Short Interest Update

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 753,300 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the August 31st total of 559,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,883.3 days.

Clariant Price Performance

CLZNF opened at $15.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.90. Clariant has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

About Clariant

Clariant AG operates as a specialty chemical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and consumer applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and fuel refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

