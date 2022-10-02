Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Short Interest Up 34.4% in September

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,144,400 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the August 31st total of 8,289,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 111,444.0 days.
Haidilao International Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HDALF opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99. Haidilao International has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $4.50.
About Haidilao International
