Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Short Interest Up 34.4% in September

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,144,400 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the August 31st total of 8,289,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 111,444.0 days.

Haidilao International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDALF opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99. Haidilao International has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $4.50.

About Haidilao International

Haidilao International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the restaurant chain operation and delivery businesses. It operates a Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurant that focuses on hot pot cuisine. The company is also involved in the sale of condiment products and food ingredients; logistics and wholesale trade activities; management consultation; financial management; provision of food research, development, and technology services; and trading businesses.

