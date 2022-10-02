Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 2,206 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $164.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $237.90.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.44.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

