Welch & Forbes LLC Trims Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $5,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 953.3% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1,254.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PGR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.08.

Progressive Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $116.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.97 billion, a PE ratio of 83.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $129.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.68.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Progressive had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.87 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,001.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,001.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

