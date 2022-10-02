Welch & Forbes LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,234 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $7,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTSM. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,541,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 217,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,030,000 after purchasing an additional 27,321 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 793,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,429,000 after purchasing an additional 279,593 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 14,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 131,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.32 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.31 and a one year high of $59.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.47.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

