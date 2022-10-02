Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires Shares of 96,381 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 96,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $31.53 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $39.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.74 and its 200 day moving average is $34.40.

iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

