Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,959,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,607,000 after acquiring an additional 260,376 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,813,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,456,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 470,126 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,195,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after buying an additional 44,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 998,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after buying an additional 39,181 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VVR opened at $3.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.95. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $4.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

