Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Acquires 3,500 Shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 1,208.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 13.7% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 12.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.64. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $16.51.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.0475 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

