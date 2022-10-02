iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Purchased by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1,270.8% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 692,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,529,000 after purchasing an additional 25,322 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 24,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 300.5% in the second quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 55,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 41,860 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IQLT opened at $27.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.63. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $27.34 and a 52-week high of $40.48.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.