Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $57.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.53. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

