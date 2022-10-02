Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.39-$0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $426.00 million-$434.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $438.98 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.74-$1.79 EPS.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.07.
Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $51.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $75.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.10.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,652,000 after buying an additional 19,381 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,301,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,773,000 after buying an additional 60,262 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 630,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,052,000 after buying an additional 13,970 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,963,000 after buying an additional 38,666 shares during the period.
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
