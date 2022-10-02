Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.74-$1.79 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.84 billion-$1.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.88 billion. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.39-$0.43 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.07.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance
NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $51.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $75.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.92 and its 200-day moving average is $55.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 109.8% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 15,740 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth $200,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 120.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 109,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after buying an additional 59,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 280.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 18,939 shares during the last quarter.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.