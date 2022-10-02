Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.74-$1.79 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.84 billion-$1.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.88 billion. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.39-$0.43 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.07.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $51.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $75.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.92 and its 200-day moving average is $55.10.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.43 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 109.8% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 15,740 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth $200,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 120.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 109,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after buying an additional 59,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 280.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 18,939 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

