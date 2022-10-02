Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Purchases 1,478 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. RHS Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 74.8% during the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 16,685 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of IMTM opened at $26.86 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $26.45 and a one year high of $40.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.36.

