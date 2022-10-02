Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Trims Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 261.4% during the 2nd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 27,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 189.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen set a $260.00 price target on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.14.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD opened at $212.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.86. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $188.64 and a 52 week high of $254.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $228.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.78.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.64%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.