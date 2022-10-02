Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Position Boosted by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 5,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 601.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 15,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 13,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.15.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $85.78 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.46 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The firm has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.63 and a 200-day moving average of $102.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.88). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.56 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

